Tsipras seeks to rally support, warn about ND in last speech

In his last campaign rally before Greeks head to the polls on Sunday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought to warn voters about what is at stake, saying that the main opposition, New Democracy (ND), should not be trusted.



“We will not give again the keys to the treasure to those who bankrupted the country. We will not let those who drove the country off the cliff get behind the wheel again,” he told supporters gathered on Athens’ main Syntagma square.



“The Greek people are called on Sunday, not just to vote, but to prevent a great theft, to prevent a great crime against the next generations.”



Tsipras argued that New Democracy plans to roll back labor and pension rights and impose new harsh measures, telling pensioners: “Your pension is your life, your decency. Will you trust them with it?”



He accused ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis of treating voters as “clients” and hiding his real program, which, he said, includes plans to sell public power utility PPC, increase prices in electricity and healthcare and fire teachers and doctors.

He also criticized the media, saying his government was “attacked ferociously” during his administration’s four-year term.