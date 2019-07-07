NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Varoufakis urges Greeks to 'defend democracy' by voting

TAGS: Elections, Politics

Yanis Varoufakis, the leader of the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25) and former finance minister, urged Greeks to vote in the general elections on Sunday, saying it is the only way to defend democracy.

“Democracy only belongs to those who have the courage to defend it. Today, the only way to defend it is by voting on the basis of the parties’ programs and their record,” he told journalists as he exited the polling station where he voted in the southern Athenian district of Palio Faliro.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 