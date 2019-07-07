Varoufakis urges Greeks to 'defend democracy' by voting

Yanis Varoufakis, the leader of the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25) and former finance minister, urged Greeks to vote in the general elections on Sunday, saying it is the only way to defend democracy.



“Democracy only belongs to those who have the courage to defend it. Today, the only way to defend it is by voting on the basis of the parties’ programs and their record,” he told journalists as he exited the polling station where he voted in the southern Athenian district of Palio Faliro.