Greece votes: Comments by the main contenders and politicians

Greeks began voting for a new government on Sunday, after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a snap poll following a big defeat at the European and local elections in June.

Here are the comments of the President, political leaders and former prime ministers who spoke after casting their ballot in the 2019 elections:



Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos: "This is a day for citizens and their popular verdict."



Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras: “Greeks are deciding for the course the country will take in the next four years, they are deciding for their lives. I want to appeal to all citizens to vote despite the high temperatures today. I would particularly like to appeal to the young who traditionally make the difference, not to leave a crucial decision on their future to others. I believe this is a crucial battle, we are fighting it with optimism and decisiveness until the last minute so that the sacrifices of our people do not go to waste.”



New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "Greeks are taking their fate in their hands. I am confident that a a new day will dawn tomorrow."

Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Fofi Gennimata: "Reason returns today through people’s vote. A vote for KINAL is crucial for the interests of the people and political stability. We are proud of our progressive identity."

Communist Party (KKE) leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas: "We vote so we can be stronger tomorrow…to open a brighter path for us and our children."



Former Conservative premier Antonis Samaras: “As of tomorrow, we will start rebuilding a Greece of growth, justice and dignity.”

Former Socialist (PASOK) premier George Papandreou: “We vote for hope, for those who do not want to see Greece painted in the blue of conservatism, but not a country where the left has co-existed with conservatism and even has conservative practices, as it turned out.”