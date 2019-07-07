Man arrested in Karpathos over store owner's fatal stabbing

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night on the island of Karpathos after reportedly killing a 68-year-old with a knife.



The alleged suspect barged into the store of the victim located in the village of Pigadia and started stabbing him, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The store owner was rushed to the local hospital where doctors confirmed his death.



When officers arrived at the scene of the crime, the 27-year-old fled towards the sea and swam to a nearby rocky islet, where he was later apprehended by the coast guard.



According to the report, the suspect is facing serious psychological problems.