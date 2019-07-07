New heatwave to blast Greece until Wednesday

Hot air masses from Africa are expected to return to Greece on Sunday and affect the weather until next Wednesday, according to the National Observatory's Meteo weather service.



The new intense heatwave will affect several continental parts of the country and urban centers, with temperatures forecast to reach or exceed 40 degrees Celsius locally.



The hottest day will be Wednesday, when maximum temperatures may reach 42 degrees Celsius in the region of Thessaly.



Despite the heat, rain and scattered storms are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday in northern Greece.



Temperatures are expected to finally drop significantly as of Thursday.