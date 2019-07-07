NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Leventis: ‘Wrong to give Mitsotakis an outright majority’

TAGS: Elections, Politics

The leader of the Union of Centrists, Vasilis Leventis, argued it would be a mistake to grant election front runner Kyriakos Mitsotakis an outright majority in Sunday’s general elections, saying his party “stands in the way” of this plan.

“Waking up today, I saw a dream. That [KINAL leader] Fofi Gennimata will form a government with Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This is the government we will have this evening,” he said after casting his ballot in central Athens.

“What was [ANEL leader] Panos Kammenos for [PM Alexis] Tsipras will be Fofi Gennimata for Mitsotakis,” he added, refering to SYRIZA's earstwhile government coalition partner who quit over his disagreement on the Prespes accord.

 

