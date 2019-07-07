Leventis: ‘Wrong to give Mitsotakis an outright majority’
“Waking up today, I saw a dream. That [KINAL leader] Fofi Gennimata will form a government with Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This is the government we will have this evening,” he said after casting his ballot in central Athens.
The leader of the Union of Centrists, Vasilis Leventis, argued it would be a mistake to grant election front runner Kyriakos Mitsotakis an outright majority in Sunday’s general elections, saying his party “stands in the way” of this plan.
“What was [ANEL leader] Panos Kammenos for [PM Alexis] Tsipras will be Fofi Gennimata for Mitsotakis,” he added, refering to SYRIZA's earstwhile government coalition partner who quit over his disagreement on the Prespes accord.