Iglesias lauds Tsipras' 'courage to govern' with 'all powers' against him

Pablo Iglesias, the leader of Spain’s leftist Podemos party expressed support for Greek premier Alexis Tsipras as general elections got under way in the country, saying he had “the courage to govern with all Greek and European powers against [him].”

“Politics is the art of dealing with contradictions. Tsipras had the courage to govern with all the Greek and European power against [him]. Those who never try will never take the risk of being wrong. We did not take Manhattan, but you were worthy and brave,” he said in a tweet.



Podemos was the closest European ally of Greece's governing SYRIZA party since the latter took power in late 2014 and while the Greek government struggled to reach a deal with the country’s creditors on its bailout conditions.