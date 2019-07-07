Anarchists steal ballot box, torch ballot papers in Exarchia, reports say
Riot police officers were dispatched to the downtown neighborhood of Exarchia on Sunday evening after reports that self-styled anarchists grabbed at least one ballot box following attacks on three polling stations in the broader area.
In one case the perpetrators used a sledgehammer to threaten electoral clerks before grabbing the ballot box and making off with it.
According to some reports, the votes in one of the ballot boxes were set on fire.