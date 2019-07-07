NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cavusoglu congratulates Mitsotakis on election victory

TAGS: Elections, Politics, Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has congratulated Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his election victory.

In a message on Twitter, Cavusoglu expressed his confidence that “Turkish-Greek friendship and bilateral relations will further strengthen during his leadership.”

