Cavusoglu congratulates Mitsotakis on election victory
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has congratulated Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his election victory.
In a message on Twitter, Cavusoglu expressed his confidence that “Turkish-Greek friendship and bilateral relations will further strengthen during his leadership.”
Warmly congratulate New Democracy leader Kriakos Mitsotakis for the electoral victory. Confident that Turkish-Greek friendship & bilateral relations will further strengthen during his leadership. @kmitsotakis— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) July 7, 2019