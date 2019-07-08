Tusk congratulates ND leader on becoming Greek PM
European Council President Donald Tusk has congratulated New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his election as Greek prime minister.
“I look forward to welcoming you at the European Council, and I trust that you will make excellent contributions to its work,” he added.
In a letter to Mitsotakis Monday, Tusk said he was confident that “Greece will continue to play a constructive role within the European Union, helping to address the various common challenges, such as the difficult geopolitical environment, illegal migration, climate change, and – last but not least – modernizing our economies.”
