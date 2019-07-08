Tusk congratulates ND leader on becoming Greek PM

European Council President Donald Tusk has congratulated New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his election as Greek prime minister.



In a letter to Mitsotakis Monday, Tusk said he was confident that “Greece will continue to play a constructive role within the European Union, helping to address the various common challenges, such as the difficult geopolitical environment, illegal migration, climate change, and – last but not least – modernizing our economies.”

“I look forward to welcoming you at the European Council, and I trust that you will make excellent contributions to its work,” he added.

