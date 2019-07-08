New Greek PM reminded of eurozone agreements

The finance minister of the Netherlands says Greece’s new conservative government will have little leeway to change the country’s economic reform and debt-reduction policies since they were adopted in agreement with other eurozone nations.

Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra refused to speculate Monday about what the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would do to fulfill campaign promises his victorious New Democracy party made to cut taxes.

Fellow eurozone nations previously committed Greece to strict reforms and austerity measures as a condition for financial assistance that allowed it to stay in the eurozone. The conditions have come under withering attack in Greece, where many people have experienced drastic declines in their standard of living.



Eurozone finance ministers are meeting on Monday, and Greece’s progress in getting out of its nearly decade-long financial crisis will be assessed.

Hoekstra said before the meeting that “clear long-term agreements were made about setting its budgetary house in order and push through reforms. It is based on a whole package, and I assume that will stay intact.” [AP]

