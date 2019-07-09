Mitsotakis to set the tone of new government in first cabinet meeting

Newly-elected Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will present his ministers with specific targets they will need to meet and a code of conduct that will include a ban on hiring relatives and holding a side-job at the first cabinet meeting of the new government on Wednesday.



Mitsotakis' address to the cabinet, which is scheduled for 11 a.m., will be televised live.



According to government sources, every minister will be handed a six-month plan in his or her area of responsibility, which will state specific objectives that will have to be met by December and the way their work will be evaluated.



Mitsotakis will also tell his ministers that spouses and children of government officials will be barred from singing any contract with the State, while ministers, their deputies and general secretaries will not be allowed to hold a separate professional or business activity.



Furthermore, he is expected to announce a reduction of the number of general secretariats in ministries to 60 from the current 93, and a drastic cut in the number of transferred civil servants.