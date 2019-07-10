NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Doctor appointed on Acropolis Hill site

TAGS: Archaeology, Culture

Greece's new Culture Minister Lina Mendoni appointed a doctor to work at the Acropolis Hill, fulfilling a request by the union representing guards (PEFYA).

“We are pleased that the archaeological site will have a full-time military doctor for most of its opening hours, which wil benefit both employees and the thousands of visitors,” PEFYA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“From the moment the doctor took over, he offered his services to three employees,” it added.

The doctors will available at the site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The union said Mendoni also gave orders to fix the air-conditioning devices which have been out of order in several archaeological sites. 

