Doctor appointed on Acropolis Hill site

Greece's new Culture Minister Lina Mendoni appointed a doctor to work at the Acropolis Hill, fulfilling a request by the union representing guards (PEFYA).



“We are pleased that the archaeological site will have a full-time military doctor for most of its opening hours, which wil benefit both employees and the thousands of visitors,” PEFYA said in a statement on Wednesday.



“From the moment the doctor took over, he offered his services to three employees,” it added.



The doctors will available at the site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The union said Mendoni also gave orders to fix the air-conditioning devices which have been out of order in several archaeological sites.