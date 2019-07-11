Oedipus Rex | Epidaurus | July 12 & 13

Photo: Patroklos Skafidas

A pinnacle of ancient Greek tragedy, Sophocles’ “Oedipus Rex” tells the harrowing tale of a son struck by confounding misfortune when he unknowingly murders his father. The Ancient Theater of Epidaurus will present a new take on the drama, directed by Constantinos Markoulakis with music conducted by Minos Mastsas, as part of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival. Dimitris Lignadis stars in the title role and Amalia Moutousi is Oedipus’ mother/bride Jocasta. Performances begin at 9 p.m. and feature Greek and English surtitles. For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.gr and for details. greekfestival.gr.



Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, Palaia Epidavros, Argolida, tel 210.893.8112