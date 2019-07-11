Pavlopoulos expresses grief over loss of life in Halkidiki storm

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has expressed his grief and condolences over the loss of life in a violent storm in the country’s northern Halkidiki peninsula on Wednesday night.



“I express my grief over the victims of the disastrous storm in Halkidiki and I extend my sincere condolences as well as my full support to the families and their relatives,” Pavlopoulos said.



He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.



At least seven people, including six tourists, were killed and more than 120 others injured when a violent, short-lived storm lashed the area, felling trees and ripping off rooftops.



The area has been declared in a state of emergency.