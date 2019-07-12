Firefighters sent to tackle blaze in Halkidiki

Just two days after freak storms led to seven deaths in Halkidiki, northern Greece, a fire was reported to have broken out on agricultural land between the settlements of Nikiti and Neos Marmaras.

A firefighting contingent of 20 men and 10 engines was dispatched to tackle the blaze which broke out on a farm covering around a hectare of land.

It remained unclear in the early afternoon if residential areas were at risk.

