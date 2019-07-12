Firefighters sent to tackle blaze in Halkidiki
It remained unclear in the early afternoon if residential areas were at risk.
Just two days after freak storms led to seven deaths in Halkidiki, northern Greece, a fire was reported to have broken out on agricultural land between the settlements of Nikiti and Neos Marmaras.
A firefighting contingent of 20 men and 10 engines was dispatched to tackle the blaze which broke out on a farm covering around a hectare of land.
