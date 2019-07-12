Victims of storms total 182 in Greece since 2000

A fisherman looks at his reversed fishing boat, following heavy storms near the beach of Sozopoli, Greece, July 11, 2019. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Following the freak storm in the northern region of Halkidiki which killed seven people on Wednesday night, the National Observatory's Meteo weather service released data showing that 182 people have been killed in Greece from floods, strong winds or lightning bolts since 2000.



Specifically, 118 were killed in floods, 29 accidents related to strong winds and 35 were struck by lightning.



In a breakdown of the data by month, it emerges that November is the deadlier month, when most of the victims are recorded, followed by September and January.



The number excludes the victims of wildfires or other natural disasters.