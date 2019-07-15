Precinct where ballot box was stolen votes again; 92.9% abstain

The Greek national election was formally completed Sunday with a repeat vote at the central Athens precinct where four individuals stole the ballot box and burned it last Sunday.

With nothing at stake, there was a record 92.9% abstention; only 39 out of 545 registered voters showed up, 1 to cast a spoilt ballot.

From the rest, New Democracy got 15 votes; Movement for Change 8; Syriza 6; the Communist Party 3; Golden Dawn 2; and four other parties got 1 each.

Voting took place under enhanced police protection.

