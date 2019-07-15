Finance Minister Staikouras to meet with ESM chief Klaus Regling

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is to meet at the ministry on Monday at 3 p.m. with Klaus Regling, the managing director of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

The meeting is one of several that Staikouras is scheduled to hold with representatives of Greece's international creditors on the sidelines of a business conference being organized by The Economist in Athens on Tuesday.

The conference - a roundtable entitled "Europe: Leaving indecisiveness behind" - is also to include the participation of Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and the foreign ministers of Cyprus and North Macedonia, Nikos Christodoulides and Nikola Dimitrov.

