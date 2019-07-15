Mitsotakis highlights six priorities in migration

Following talks with European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Monday, Prime Minister Kyriakos on Monday had another meeting with key cabinet officials whom he asked to focus on six key areas in curbing the impact of migration inflows.

Topping the list of priorities outlined by Mitsotakis during his meeting with Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, Alternate Migration Policy Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos and Shipping and Island Policy Ministers Yiannis Plakiotakis is the immediate improvement of living conditions in the country's reception centers for migrants and refugees with a key focus on the protection of unaccompanied minors.

The second priority is bolstering the guarding of the common borders of Greece and the European Union, particularly its sea borders, with a comprehensive plan that puts European forces clearly under Greek control.

Thirdly, Mitsotakis asked ministers to overhaul the system of granting asylum by the end of the year with the aim of making it quicker and more effective.

The fourth priority relates to the proper implementation of an agreement signed between the European Union and Turkey in 2016 for migrant returns with the aim of easing pressure on the islands of the eastern Aegean.

The fifth goal is related to the completion of works to improve an overcrowded migration reception center on Samos.

Finally, Mitsotakis wants Greece to adopt European regulations relating to citizen's security.

