Matoula Zamani | Athens | July 16

Fresh off releasing her latest album, “Nuka,” the out-of-the-box musician Matoula Zamani will appear at the Technopolis to perform her newest songs. “Nuka,” which means walnut in Wallachian, pays homage to Zamani’s Vlach roots. The enigmatic vocalist will perform with backing musicians Menios Gounaris, Thanos Kazantzis, Yannis Kontaratos and Kostas Nikolopoulos as the latest in the Technopolis’ 20-year anniversary celebration. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m. Presale tickets cost 10 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr. For more information, visit athens-technopolis.gr.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589