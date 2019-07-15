NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Fire breaks out in East Mani

The fire department on Monday was battling a wildfire in the settlement of Marathea in East Mani in the Peloponnese, reports said.

Twenty-four firefighters in 12 trucks, one ground unit and one water-dumping airplane have been dispatched to contain the blaze, according to the same reports.

No more information was immediately available.

