Fire breaks out in East Mani
The fire department on Monday was battling a wildfire in the settlement of Marathea in East Mani in the Peloponnese, reports said.
Twenty-four firefighters in 12 trucks, one ground unit and one water-dumping airplane have been dispatched to contain the blaze, according to the same reports.
No more information was immediately available.