Greece will meet 2019 budget targets agreed with lenders

Greece will meet this year the budget targets agreed with its international lenders, a finance ministry official said on Monday.



Asked if Greece would achieve its 3.5 percent of GDP primary budget surplus target this year, the official said: "I don't see a fiscal gap in 2019."



Greece's foreign creditors had expressed concern would miss its target after a series of handouts announced by the former leftist government before a snap election on July 7.



The conservatives won the vote with an outright majority promising jobs, investments and tax cuts.

[Reuters]