Two West Nile Virus cases confirmed in northern Greece

The Athens Medical Association (ISA) has expressed concern after the National Public Health Organization confirmed last Friday that two people have been infected with the West Nile Virus so far this year – in northern Greece’s Katerini and Xanthi regions.

ISA said on Monday that its concerns stem from the fact that the Greek state has been “criminally negligent” in recent years and has failed to take the necessary precautions.

“As a result the virus has now established itself in our country,” it said.

In 2018, 316 infections were reported, of which were 50 fatal. Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. It is spread to humans by mosquitoes.