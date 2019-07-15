Greek-Bosnian chambers discuss boosting cooperation in energy, construction

The trade chambers of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Greece held a business forum last week, vowing to improve bilateral economic relations and cooperation, the Bosnian Foreign Trade Chamber said in a press release.



During the business forum, the vice president of Bosnia’s chamber, Vjekoslav Vukovic, outlines his country’s potential in areas like energy, agriculture, lumber, construction and tourism.

“When we talk about foreign trade with Greece, we cannot be satisfied with its size, given the potential of the two countries,” Vukovic said.

For his part, Stavros Georgakis, acting executive committee member of the Athens Chamber of Commerce, said that trade between the two countries may not at high levels, but there are many good opportunities to increase it.

Eight Greek companies from the pharmaceutical, IT, food, metal and electro sectors, along with 17 Bosnian companies, participated in the forum.

