Irish Wings | Paxos | July 23

Celtic vocalist Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh brings Sean Nós or the Old Style of Irish music to the Greek island of Paxos for a concert celebrating the traditional sounds of the two countries. With support from her students Labrini Gioti and Chrysoula Kechagioglou, the singer will explore the intersections between Irish and Greek music. The stage will also welcome Gerry O’Beirne on guitar, George Tsimbouksis on bouzouki and Elsa Papeli on cello. The concert is brought to Paxos by the Irish Wings and Friends of Paxos organizations. The concert begins at 9 p.m. For more details, contact Kathryn Baird at kathryn.baird2@gmail.com.

Old Schoolhouse, Loggos, tel 698.094.4562