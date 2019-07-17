WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Giorgos Katsaros & Mimis Plessas | Athens | July 18

TAGS: Music

Enduring Greek musicians Giorgos Katsaros and Mimis Plessas band together for a performance at the Papagou Garden Theater. Katsaros, a seasoned saxophonist, and Plessas, the respected pianist, will be joined on stage by Lena Alkaiou and Nikos Karagiaouris in a celebration of the two veterans' impressive careers. The concert begins at 9 p.m., and tickets start at 13 euros. Purchase tickets at www.viva.gr.

Papagou Garden Theater, Korytsas, tel 213.202.7185

