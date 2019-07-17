Passenger traffic rose 5.3 percent year-on-year at Greek airports in the first half of 2019, Civil Aviation Authority data showed on Wednesday, reaching 25.53 million passengers from 24.24 million in January-June 2018.

The total number of flights increased 5.6 percent year-on-year to 221,538, of which 124,874 were international flights. In June Greek airports reported a passenger increase of 4.8 percent from June 2018, with arrivals from abroad rising 4.3 percent.

The airport with the biggest increase in the year to end-June was that of Ioannina in northwestern Greece, rising 28.8 percent to 59,655 passengers.