BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Air arrivals increase over 5 percent in January-June

ILIAS BELLOS

TAGS: Tourism, Transport

Passenger traffic rose 5.3 percent year-on-year at Greek airports in the first half of 2019, Civil Aviation Authority data showed on Wednesday, reaching 25.53 million passengers from 24.24 million in January-June 2018.

The total number of flights increased 5.6 percent year-on-year to 221,538, of which 124,874 were international flights. In June Greek airports reported a passenger increase of 4.8 percent from June 2018, with arrivals from abroad rising 4.3 percent.

The airport with the biggest increase in the year to end-June was that of Ioannina in northwestern Greece, rising 28.8 percent to 59,655 passengers.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 