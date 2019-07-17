Athens hotels recorded a 3.8 percent annual drop in occupancy and a 2.9 percent decline in revenues per available room in the first half of the year, according to the monthly bulletin of the Athens-Attica and Argosaronic Hoteliers’ Association and GBR Consulting. There was also a marginal increase in the average room rate by 1 percent.

The statistics coincide with the impression of most hoteliers, who are increasingly worried about competition and the oversupply of beds in Athens across all types of accommodation, including short-term rentals via the internet.

Data in the year so far have shown a steady monthly decline in occupancy rates by up to 8.6 percent year-on-year, with the exception of June which saw a small hike of 0.9 percent.

What is needed, according to the association, is “a new plan for tourism with specific targets.” It also rings the alarm over “the uncontrolled rise of tourism in Athens, which needs to be managed in a timely way, along with all the other problems that stem from this and are becoming chronic, in the areas of safety, cleanliness, special infrastructure, etc.”

Unchecked growth, it adds “undermines the city’s modern and competitive tourism identity.”