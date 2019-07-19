Gov't officials to discuss natural disaster protection with EU Commissioner

Greek government officials were scheduled to meet in Athens on Friday with visiting European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides on improving protection against natural disasters and in particular wildfires.

Specifically, Stylianides is to hold talks with Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos.

"During his visit to Greece, Commissioner Stylianides will discuss rescEU - the strengthened European civil protection system - with the Greek authorities, which aims at better protect European citizens from natural disasters, such as forest fires," the European Commission said in a statement.

The commissioner will also speak on “Sustainable Africa: A strategic challenge for the European Union” at an event organised by the Delphi Economic Forum, stressing "the importance of a mutually beneficial partnership with Africa in the framework of a strong Africa-Europe Alliance, promoting stability and prosperity on the African continent," the statement added.