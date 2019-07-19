KYSEA appoints Karamanlakis as new chief of Greek Police

Greece's Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) is on Friday appointed Michalis Karamanlakis as the new chief of the Greek Police (ELAS) following a meeting at the Maximos Mansion.

Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis proposed that Karamanlakis, formerly deputy ELAS chief, assume the top job at the force, following the resignation of chief Aristides Andrikopoulos.

Andrikopoulos had sparked controversy after he was seen attending a pre-election rally organized by SYRIZA late May.

"There is no room for partisanship in the public sector, particularly in the country’s security services," Chrysochoidis had said last week.

KYSEA was also discussing the possible appointment of a security adviser to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

