NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Meeting between PM, billionaire investor Watsa 'extremely cordial'

TAGS: Finance, Economy, Politics

A meeting on Friday between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Indo-Canadian billionaire investor Prem Watsa, head of Fairfax Financial Holdings, was "extremely cordial," sources said.

According to sources in the Maximos Mansion, government officials emphasized the administration's determination to enforce a front-loaded program to draw investments via a series of legislative initiatives aimed at boosting growth.

Watsa reportedly displayed great interest in investment opportunities opening up in many sectors in Greece including banking, real estate and tourism. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 