Meeting between PM, billionaire investor Watsa 'extremely cordial'

A meeting on Friday between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Indo-Canadian billionaire investor Prem Watsa, head of Fairfax Financial Holdings, was "extremely cordial," sources said.

According to sources in the Maximos Mansion, government officials emphasized the administration's determination to enforce a front-loaded program to draw investments via a series of legislative initiatives aimed at boosting growth.

Watsa reportedly displayed great interest in investment opportunities opening up in many sectors in Greece including banking, real estate and tourism.