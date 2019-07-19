Dolphin carrying out tourism investment projects in Kilada and Kea

Dolphin Capital Investors has started carrying out tourism investments totaling 600 million euros on the Cycladic island of Kea and near the village of Kilada in the eastern Peloponnese.

Work is expected to begin in early fall on the construction of a new resort at Kilada, which will be named Kilada Hills and has a budget of 420 million euros.

Sources say the building licensing process has advanced and is expected to be completed in the next couple of months.

Dolphin's other tourism complex – a 150-million-euros project named One&Only Kea Island – entered the implementation stage a few weeks ago, with the ground-breaking ceremony taking place on July 8.

This is the first development in Europe for Dolphin’s partner in this investment, Kerzner International Holdings Limited.

It concerns a luxury unit with 75 rooms and villas, some of which will be put up for sale under the name One&Only Private Homes. Dolphin conducted a series of property sales last year – including its participation in a tourism development project in Sitia, eastern Crete – securing total revenues of 34 million euros.