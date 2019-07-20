Reported cases of West Nile Virus rise to five

The number of confirmed West Nile Virus infections has risen to five since June 21, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).



The cases were reported in the northern regions of Katerini, Xanthi and Kavala, as well as in Larissa and Karditsa in central Greece.



Three of the patients had central nervous system complications (encephalitis and/or meningitis) while the other two had lighter symptoms, mainly fever. Four of them remained hospitalized on Friday, with one in intensive care.



Authorities said the real number of infections could be higher as symptoms sometimes resemble those of summer flu or there are none at all.



Since the beginning of the summer there have been a total of six reported cases in the European Union – five in Greece and one in Romania.



In 2018, 316 infections of the mosquito-transmitted virus were reported, of which were 50 fatal.