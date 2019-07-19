Canaves Oia chosen among top 10 resorts in Europe

Canaves Oia Epitome, an all-villa boutique hotel located above the fishing village of Ammoudi in Santorini, the 2019 award for Best Resort Hotel in Europe, bestowed by the readers of the prestigious Travel + Leisure magazine.

The boutique hotel was one of five Greek entries in the top 10, all of them on the popular island of Santorini.

The list of top hotels is compiled by asking readers to weigh in on travel experiences from around the globe, who rate the facilities, location, service and food.