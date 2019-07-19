Chrysochoidis: Authorities to remain on alert over weekend

Greek emergency services will remain on alert thoughout the weekend, following the strong 5.1-magniude tremor that shook Athens on Friday afternoon, Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis announced.



“We will not leave, we will not sleep until the danger has passed,” he said after a briefing at the Fire Service's Coordinating Center in Halandri, to assess the damages caused by the quake.



The Seismological Center of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki said the quake, which struck at 2:13 p.m., was close to the surface, which explains why it was widely felt in the Greek capital.



The epicenter was in Magoula, just 22 kilometers northwest of Athens.



The tremor prompted many employees to flee their offices and gather in parks and other open areas in several parts of the city.