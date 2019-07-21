Thessaloniki road works to affect airport commute

Passengers traveling from Thessaloniki’s Makedonia airport should give themselves additional time to make the commute as road works will be carried out on the national highway linking the northern port city to its airport.

One lane in either direction will be closed from Monday through Thursday and again from July 29 to August 1, as work is carried out to repair barriers, among other scheduled maintenance issues.

The closures are expected to cause delays, including for traffic toward Thessaloniki.