Dendias tells Turkey: Greece does not tolerate threats of war

Speaking ahead of a vote of confidence in Parliament on Monday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sought to send a message to Turkey over its increasingly aggressive tactics in the region.

"Greece does not tolerate threats of war," Dendias said. "It's guide is respect for international law," he said.

"For us, it is self-evident that there should be a stop to the drilling," he said, referring to Turkey's illegal prospecting for hydrocarbons in Cyprus's exclusive economic zone.

Greece is closely cooperating with the Cypriot government on the matter, Dendias said, adding that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to travel to Nicosia next week.