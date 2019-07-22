Tour of McCabe's ‘ Chronography’ | Athens | July 24

Kathimerini arts editor Margarita Pournara will be conducting a guided tour, in English, of Robert McCabe's exhibition “Chronography” at the Archaeological Society at Athens, on Wednesday, July 24, at 11.30 a.m. In this show, the American photographer presents dozens of photographs of archaeological sites taken during his wanderings around Greece in the 1950s and 60s. Admission is free of charge and reservations are not necessary.



Archaeological Society at Athens, 22 Panepistimiou, Omonia, tel 210.362.6043