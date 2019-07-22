The government announced on Monday the creation of a digital land map, a broad online platform that will make a record of every plot of land, what terms and restrictions apply to its construction, the land usage and whether it is inside a protected area, an archaeological sites, a forest or a seaside spot.

According to an announcement by Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, the platform will allow investors to know at the click of a button the full potential and any obstacles an investment may entail, as well as the full set of licenses required.

This system will be created in cooperation with the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE) and operate initially in five Greek cities as a pilot scheme, even within this year if possible. The full operation of the so-called Digital Map is expected in about two years, Georgiadis said.

“Every investor will be able to arrive in the country in up to two years from now and know the exact business environment they will become active in. There will be no surprises. Bureaucracy will not trouble them,” Georgiadis said.

He also told Parliament that the licensing process for enterprises will be accelerated with a provision to be submitted in the next few weeks.