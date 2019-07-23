Tax inspectors bashed in Halkidiki

Three tax inspectors at the EFKA Single Social Security Fund have filed a complaint saying that they were verbally and physically attacked by a business owner in Kassandra in Halkidiki, northern Greece.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred on Saturday during an inspection of the 49-year-old man’s industrial cleaning company.

Police have also filed a report with a local prosecutor. In a statement Tuesday, EFKA workers called on the fund’s leadership to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its inspectors.