BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Industrialists unhappy with lack of industry ministry

CHRYSSA LIAGGOU

TAGS: Economy

Industrialists expect the new government to accelerate the licensing process, cut energy costs and offer amortization incentives, but have expressed disappointment that there is no ministry for industry.

Industrial sector sources tell Kathimerini that the post of a deputy minister for industry and commerce constitutes a downgrade compared to the previous regime and illustrates that the significance of industrial development has not been grasped in the country.

They add that industrial affairs answerability is scattered among ministries and entities.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 