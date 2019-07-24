Industrialists expect the new government to accelerate the licensing process, cut energy costs and offer amortization incentives, but have expressed disappointment that there is no ministry for industry.

Industrial sector sources tell Kathimerini that the post of a deputy minister for industry and commerce constitutes a downgrade compared to the previous regime and illustrates that the significance of industrial development has not been grasped in the country.

They add that industrial affairs answerability is scattered among ministries and entities.