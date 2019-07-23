Olympiakos snatched a goalless draw at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

In its first competitive game of the season the Piraeus giant played a decent enough game in the Czech Republic, despite the number of absentees it had for various reasons, and secured a positive result ahead of the second leg in Piraeus next week.

Viktoria tried to build on its home advantage, created some chances and was denied by the woodwork late in the first half.

In the second half Olympiakos was more calm in defense, but produced little in attack in a game that did not excite the 10,000 fans at the stands with its quality. An Andreas Bouchalakis shot on the 76th was the best the Reds could offer on the night.