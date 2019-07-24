Man, 23, dies in car crash north of Athens

A 23-year-old man has died after a car accident in the northern Athens suburb of Aghios Stefanos on Tuesday.



Reports have identified the victim as Alexandros Zaharias, son of the owner of Greek toy store chain Zaharias.



According to the same reports, the accident took place as the victim tried to overtake a car in front of him and lost control of his vehicle. The car, described as a Volkswagen Golf GTΙ, veered off the road before crashing straight into a pole.



The driver was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

Police are looking through footage from security cameras mounted along the road for clues. Early indications are that speed was a factor.