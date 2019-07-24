EU Commission reacts to Cavusoglu comments on migration deal
The European Commission on Wednesday reacted to comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who earlier this week suggested that Ankara will cancel a migrant readmission agreement with the European Union should the bloc fail to deliver on its promise of visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.
Responding to a journalist’s question during a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday, Natasha Bertaud, deputy chief spokesperson for the European Commission, said that the two sides are still committed to implementing the so-called “joint statement,” adding that the enforcement of the EU-Turkey deal remains a condition for visa liberalization.
In an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber on Monday, Cavusoglu said: “We will not wait on the EU door. The readmission agreement and visa-free deal will be put into effect at the same time.”
Analysts said that Cavusoglu’s comments referred to a 2014 deal between the EU and Turkey which Ankara has failed to implement.