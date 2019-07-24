NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

EU Commission reacts to Cavusoglu comments on migration deal

TAGS: Turkey, EU, Migration

The European Commission on Wednesday reacted to comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who earlier this week suggested that Ankara will cancel a migrant readmission agreement with the European Union should the bloc fail to deliver on its promise of visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.

Responding to a journalist’s question during a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday, Natasha Bertaud, deputy chief spokesperson for the European Commission, said that the two sides are still committed to implementing the so-called “joint statement,” adding that the enforcement of the EU-Turkey deal remains a condition for visa liberalization.

In an interview with broadcaster  TGRT Haber on Monday, Cavusoglu said: “We will not wait on the EU door. The readmission agreement and visa-free deal will be put into effect at the same time.”

Analysts said that Cavusoglu’s comments referred to a 2014 deal between the EU and Turkey which Ankara has failed to implement.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 