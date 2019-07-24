NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey to cancel migrant readmission deal with EU, says Cavusoglu

TAGS: Turkey, EU, Migration

Turkey will cancel a migrant readmission agreement with the European Union as long as the bloc fails to deliver on its promise of visa-free travel for Turkish citizens, the country’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said in a televised interview.

“We will not wait on the EU door. The readmission agreement and visa-free deal will be put into effect at the same time,” Cavusoglu was quoted as telling broadcaster TGRT Haber on Monday.

In 2013, Ankara agreed to take back migrants who traveled illegally to the EU in return for the promise of visa-free travel. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 