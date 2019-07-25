Moody’s calls for reform implementation to boost Greek growth

Greece’s credit profile is constrained by the country’s elevated debt burden, moderate growth prospects and weak banking system, Moody's Investors Service said in an annual report Thursday, adding that the new government’s implementation of reforms agreed with lenders would bolster growth.



“Continued implementation of the reforms agreed with the euro area creditors, including a prudent fiscal stance, will be needed to maintain investor confidence in Greece,” said Kathrin Muehlbronner, a Moody's senior vice president who authored the report.



“While we expect the government’s debt burden to decline in the coming years, it will remain very high and Greece may need further debt relief in the medium term,” she said.