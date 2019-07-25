Non-salary costs to drop five percentage points

Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis promised on Thursday that enterprises’ non-salary costs in the form of social security contributions for employees will drop by five percentage points in the next four years.

In a meeting with the heads of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE), Vroutsis also pledged the immediate introduction of a “White Register” for consistent entrepreneurs.

The ESEE officials asked the minister for a reduction in the interest rate and the level of the minimum monthly installment in the 120-tranche debt payment scheme, with Vroutsis stressing that this is the final settlement and there will be no extension granted for others to enter the program.

ESEE further promised to table specific proposals for the improvement of the ministry’s Ergani hirings database by September 15.