Corfu, Santorini in the lead for tax violations in June

Greece's public revenue authority, AADE, has been dispatching dozens of inspectors to popular tourism spots all over the country to check businesses for tax evasion and other violations.

Last month, teams inspected more than 7,700 business in different parts of the country – though mainly in Athens, the northern port city of Thessaloniki and Patra in western Greece – finding that 32 percent were breaking some law or another.

Corfu, in the northern Ionian Sea, holds the record of violations in June among the islands, as inspectors issued citations to six out of every 10 businesses checked. The popular Aegean island of Santorini came a close second, with 56 percent of businesses checked found to be dodging taxes or some other violation.

On the mainland, the leader of violations was Thessaloniki, with 55 percent from 289 checks, followed by Athens with 37 percent from 407 inspections and Patra, where 36 percent of the 233 businesses inspected were issued citations.

In terms of professional sectors, the list of violators was led by taxi/chauffeuring services (with 81 percent cited), car washes (75 pct), flower shops (73 pct), travel agencies (68 pct), nail salons (63 pct), legal firms (63 pct), takeaway souvlaki shops (62 pct), hairdressers (62 pct), motorcycle rental agencies (57 pct), gas stations (54 pct) and land/sea transport companies (53 pct).