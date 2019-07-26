German tourist found dead on Rhodes

Police on Rhodes are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old German tourist whose body was found near the village of Lardos, not far from a country road, on Friday morning.



The 28-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday by his 29-year-old girlfriend, with whom the man had been vacationing on the island.



According to her account of events, he left the hotel room they had been renting on Tuesday without saying where he would be going.